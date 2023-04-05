From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has pledged to strengthen the existing partnership with Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA) and other relevant bodies to improve food security in the Country.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mallam Gidado AbdulLateef Alakawa disclosed this at a meeting with inter-agencies between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Cadre Harmonise, and LNRBDA, held at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Ilorin.

The meeting is a follow-up to the recent report by Cadre Harmonise under the National Programme for Food Security (NPFS), which disclosed that about 17.7 Million people in the 26 participating States including the FCT were in a food crisis or worse through May.

The report also indicated that the consistent rise in the prices of food commodities and agricultural inputs across Nigerian markets is one of the key drivers of food insecurity in the Country.

Speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner stated that in order to overcome the challenges of food security in the country, all relevant stakeholders in the sector must work together to find a permanent solution to the problem at both the National and State levels.

Mallam Alakawa said there is a need for more collaborative efforts from other agencies to complement the present administration’s efforts at transforming the agricultural sector of the state and ensuring food sufficiency in the country through its various projects and intervention programmes.

He sought more partnerships in technology transfer among the agencies to aid the spread of innovation to the grassroots farmers across the nooks and crannies of the country.

The Commissioner called for more synergy from LNRBDA to clear more land for farming activities specifically for dry season farming, to strengthen the state government’s all-year-round-farming programme in order to avert the food crisis.

In his contribution, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Alh. AbdulRazaq Jiddah said the present administration under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, would continue to give priority attention to both National and International agencies especially in the agricultural sector, for efficient and viable agricultural practices.

Alh. Jiddah noted that agriculture is the only sector that allows people to migrate from urban centres to rural areas, considering the opportunities inherent in the farming business.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Agriculture Service, LNRBDA, Dr Jimoh Mahmood, had disclosed that the authority has been carrying out major projects in the state through the construction of dams, irrigation sites for efficient farming activities, provision of improved seeds to farmers as well as consultancy services and other mandates within the scope of their work.

Dr Mahmood disclosed further that the agency established a Training Centre in Shonga, Edu Local Government Area of the State to integrate the local farmers into the improved system of agricultural practices.

He appealed for more support from the State Government to provide land for irrigation farming.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of Cadre Harmonise, Mr Olusoji Oyawoye informed the stakeholders at the meeting that the programme is to gather and analyse data collated through secondary sources, with a view to guiding Government, MDAs, Corporate Bodies, Individuals or Organizations on the type of interventions needed in a particular location or community.