In concerted efforts to uplift the infrastructure drive of his constituency, Senator Oyelola Ashiru representing Kwara South senatorial district has constructed a block of two classrooms in Community Senior Secondary School, Ganmo.

This is just as the Lawmaker recently led a team of Engineers to identify roads to be constructed in Offa, Oyun and five other remaining Local Government Areas.

Represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Hon. Benjamin Oyinloye the Senator met with Community leaders at Ganmo and school’s management for the official handover of the learning facility.

The school principal of Community Senior Secondary School, Mr. Iyanda Kolawole Kareem commended Ashiru for constructing the modern classrooms.

“In the past there have been shortage of classrooms, this new classroom is the most modernized building, the SS1 students will fully resume next week, the intervention was quite timely.” The Principal noted.

Community leaders represented by the Oniganmo of Ganmo, Alhaji S.O Lawal, commended the senator, for all his intervention in the community, of note is the recent timely educational intervention to the community, which the community will ever be grateful for.

In attendance included; Mr. Beefo Usman; APC Idofina ward 2 party chairman Fatai Mustapha LEKO, amongst others.

The senator has in the past facilitated the construction of motorized boreholes at the market area in Ganmo, Solar street lights at the market and supply of 500KVA transformers at the Okemaro area in Ganmo

Similarly, in order to open up communities to economic activities ,Ashiru in a just concluded Senatorial tour identified critical roads for construction.

According to him, the roads will be included in the 2023 budget scheduled to commence immediately after the Senate annual recess.

The team of engineers visited Erin-Ile in Oyun Local Government for Site reconnaissance and inventory. The road beside Ibolo Area Court to Ile Aseji and Agbodi junction, Hass Petroleum to C & S Mountain road were also penned down for construction.

In Offa Local Government, Obatiwajoye road, Ayaba Anilelerin road, Sakora- Rondo road, were amongst roads identified.