From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has ruled out any alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) or any other party in Kwara State.

The presidential candidate of the SDP in the February elections, Adewole Adebayo, made this clarification while speaking with newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital on Monday.

Adebayo, who claimed that the PDP was responsible for the problems confronting Nigeria, asked, “how do we go back to form alliance with such party again?

“We joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) because we were injured by the PDP, the APC has also injured us. So, for us there won’t be any alliance with any political party in Kwara State and elsewhere.

“The SDP is in the race to win elections, not only in Kwara State, but across the country.”

Adebayo who expressed reservation about the outcome of the presidential election said Nigeria will not move forward until all the stakeholders recognise the need to fight poverty and insecurity.

The SDP chairman in the state, Alh AbdulAziz Adebayo, also corroborated the presidential candidate and the state’s gubernatorial candidate on the merger issue, saying the SDP was not contemplating any alliance with any party ahead of the gubernatorial poll.