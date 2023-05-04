Kwara State Police Command has arrested 20 suspected armed robbers kidnappers and cultists, recovering dangerous weapons from their various hideouts in IIorin.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Paul Odama, said: “I have sent strong signals to criminal who come neighbouring states. They should relocate because it will be too hot for them. Police in conjunction with local vigilance groups acting on intelligence arrested some suspected kidnappers.

“They included Aliyu, Shehu, Abdulahi and Dudu. The suspects came from neighbouring Niger State. They recovered some sophisticated weapons in the scene of crime.

“The Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) operatives attached to Malete arrested hoodlums suspected to be members of the Eiye and Alora confraternities. They invaded from a hotel in Tanke, IIorin. The suspects were Lateef and Idris. Cutlasses, gun and knives were recovered from them. Other members of the gang took their heels.

“Police operatives also arrested 10 suspected armed robbers terrorising IIorin axis. They robbed victims of their phones and valuable items later recovered from the scene of crime. I have redeployed tactical team to all the flashpoints to ensure safety of life and property.

“Operatives raided hideouts along Ogbomoso-IIorin Expressway, Osogbo-IIorin Expressway. We have chased them out of the forest. There is no cause for alarm.”

Odama gave kudos to his officers during the Eid Eil Fitir: “They made the festival peaceful. They applied professionalism and community policing in discharging their duties.” He appreciated members of the public for giving information to the police.