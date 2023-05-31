From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners(NUP) in Kwara State, Mal. Saidu Mahmud, has clarified that the leadership of the union was not deducting N2,000 from each retiree’s pension as being alleged by a group.

He also denied the alleged dominance of NUP leadeship in the state by local government pensioners.

A group of pensioners had in social media platforms alleged that the current leadership of the union was being dominated by retirees of the local government councils and run the union’s administration like the Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT) and that the sun of N2,000 was being illegally deducted from the retirees’ monthly stipends.

But, the NUP’s chairman described as false allegations that N2,000 was being dedicated monthly from pensioners salary.

Mahmud , explained that aside the official deductions of one percent from sources of payment, “there is no truth in the alleged deductions by the leadership of the union.”

He also stated that the leadership of the union cuts across the three senatorial districts in the state with only two retirees of the local government as members.

The chairman explained that election that brought in the current executive of the union in the state was conducted in accordance with the rules and regulations of the union, hence the issue of dominance by a particular group was not tenable.

He challenged the group to come forward with its grievances and dialogue with the leadership rather than create crisis in the union.