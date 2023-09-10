From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State PDP has lambasted the APC-led government in the state over the sudden resurgence of the state’s sponsored educational materials emblazoned with pictures and images of government officials when the same government denied distribution of the same by Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The party in a statement by its new state Publicity Secretary,Olusegun Olusola,said : “In 2019, Dr Saraki’s constituency projects through the Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC, driven by a genuine commitment to education, made a heartfelt donation of instructional materials including notebooks, textbooks, laboratory equipment, mathematics kits, and computer sets to schools in Kwara State to aid their education.

“Unfortunately, the State government, under the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, rejected these materials and directed schools to return them solely because they featured a picture of Dr. Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President and a prominent son of Kwara State. The state government claimed that it was wrong for anyone to emblazon their images or personal logos on instructional materials made with public resources for distribution in public schools.

“The government’s decision to reject these educational materials without considering the values they would add to the students, sent shockwaves through the State, as it was seen as a disheartening display of deep hatred, political bias over the welfare of our children’s education, and politically motivated move to erase any trace of Saraki’s influence in the state.

Fast forward to today, we are witnessing an unserious hypocrisy and deeply troubling double standards within the same administration. Members of the ruling government have recently donated books adorned with their pictures, Governor Abdulrazaq’s picture, and the APC logo, and yet, there has been no rejection or outcry from the State government. This, to say the least, is most unfortunate for our state.

This glaring double standard raises serious questions about the principles and values that guide the actions of our state government. This stark contrast begs the question: Is the government truly committed to the education and well-being of our children, or is it more interested in political optics?

Or how do we explain that the same government that vehemently rejected notebooks because of a picture in 2019 is now silent when it comes to similar donations made by its members? This inconsistency is a blatant display of double standards and hypocrisy that has characterized the administration of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

It is disheartening to witness a government that would prioritize political interests over the future of our youth. We call upon the Kwara State government to explain this glaring inconsistency in its actions. Our children’s education should always be above partisan politics.

In the face of this glaring hypocrisy, the Kwara PDP notes that concerned citizens, civil society organizations, and the media must hold the government accountable for its actions. The state government must also apologize to Kwarans – especially, the president of the 8th Nigerian Senate who, out of a passion for the education of Kwara children, took it upon himself to facilitate distributions of free instructional materials to all schools in Kwara State.

The government must also apologize to innocent school children whose dreams of accessing instructional materials made with Taxpayer funds were unjustifiably denied of the educational materials – for its hypocrisy and double standard,” the statement added.