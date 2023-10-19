Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and governors of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrasak, Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and Niger State,Umar Bago met, yesterday, to draw up road map for the mining sector development.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Governor Bago revealed that issues around revalidating licenses given to mining companies that have gone out of their scope dominated discussions alongside the need for them to re-register in the states with specificity as regards the location of mining in addition to security challenges faced by mining operators.

Alake, in his remarks, stated that with his deliberation with the governors, grey areas have been ironed out, restating the commitment of the Federal Government to sanitising mining operations in the country and ensuring adequate security through rejigging of the nation’s security architecture with the active cooperation and collaboration with the states.

“We are moving forward to sanitise mining operations in Nigeria to ensure adequate security of lives, properties, and operating environment. The devastation caused by security breaches have been discussed exhaustively and we are resolving all of these to ensure the objective of rapid development of the mining sector is achieved in the shortest time possible,” he said.