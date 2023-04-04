From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Abdulraheem Olawuyi, has joined the contest for the speakership of the House in the 10th Assembly.

Olawuyi, who formally declared his interest, on Tuesday, in Abuja, promised to promote transparency and accountability in the operations of the House if elected as Speaker.

The lawmaker also promised, that as speaker, he would prioritise bills that are geared towards affordable health care, good education, improved security, job creation, among others..

According to him, “Our country is facing unprecedented challenges at this time. The challenges range from security to the economic downturn which has been unprecedented in history of our nation, and it is crystal clear that Nigerians are in need of courageous and competent leaders at all levels that will take over from the outgoing leaders.

“The challenges of leadership are no doubt daunting and the expectations of Nigerians are nonetheless very high, this new administration will be committed to fix the identified challenges and provide the needed political, economic, social direction that would inspire a ‘Renewed Hope,’ for our country and its people.”

Olawuyi stated that as Speaker he will lead the House towards the pursuit towards the pursuit of better lives for the citizens. The lawmaker added that all through his career, he has been committed to public service, the welfare of citizen and patriotism to the country.

“I have the passion vision, experience, capacity, competence, courage, humility, patriotism the requisite knowledge and capacity to provide the required and equitable leadership, that ensures inclusive participation of all members to pilot the affairs of the House and the country in the right direction, in line with our constitutional mandate and collective aspirations of the people we represent,” he stated.