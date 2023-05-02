From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Hijrah Organisation of Nigeria in Ilorin, Kwara State, has organised a special prayer for the incoming administrations at the federal and state levels.

The religious body offered special prayers for all the elected public officers in the last general elections across the board.

The national chairman of the body, Prof Badmas Yusuf said the elected public officers, including the president, governors and national and state legislators needed to be supported by prayer for successful tenure of office.

“The federal and state governments; and members of the national and state assemblies need our prayers for smooth and successful tenure with tremendous achievements in office.

“The prayer is specially and deliberately put together to ask God to guide and protect all our elected political office holders, both new and re-elected,” Yusuf stated.

The group offered special prayers for the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and all the national and state legislators- elect from the state.

It also remembers the deceased members of the association in prayer, asking God to repose their souls and comfort their families

“We remember all our members who have passed on and pray that God widens their graves, increases His blessing on them and counts them among the blessed ones in the hereafter,” Yusuf added.