From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Five hundred pair of mattresses was yesterday presented to the National Youth Service Corps in Kwara State by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the use of corps members and camp officials during the orientation course.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources and Youth Development, Usman Yunusa Lade, said the mattresses were a measure to relieve the sufferings of corps members and camp officials during orientation exercises.

“We have been carrying out holistic rehabilitation of the NYSC camp since 2019. This gesture complements what we have been doing over the years and it will be a continuous process.

“As a youth-friendly administration, all our projects are centered around youths.”

While receiving the 500 mattresses, the state coordinator of NYSC, Onifade Olaoluwa Oni, lauded the state governor for the kind gesture and promised to use the materials judiciously.

“We appreciate the kind gesture of the state governor and promise to ensure that the materials are properly taken care of.

“Government is a critical stakeholder in ensuring that the NYSC members posted to the state are settled down on time. This is for them to be agents of positive development in the state and nation at large.” he said.