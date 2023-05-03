From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, swore-in Justice Abiodun Adebara and Kadi Abdullateef Kamaldeen as substantive Chief Judge of Kwara State and Grand Kadi, Shariah Court of Appeal respectively, pledging non-interference in the judiciary and commitment to the rule of law.

The governor who spoke at the council chamber of Government House, Ilorin, during the event,congratulated the two judicial officers on their appointments.

He said it was the first time that the Chief Judge and Grand Kadi would take their oaths of allegiance and judicial oaths on the same occasion, and urged them to commit to their duties in line with the constitutional oaths they have subscribed to.

The Chief Judge, Abiodun Adebara, assured the governor and people of Kwara State that brother-judges, together with the entire workforce of the Kwara State Judiciary, are committed to serving the people to the best of their abilities.

“I am humbled and honoured to have been so appointed. Without mincing words, Your Excellency, permit me to say here publicly that I see our appointments as another of Your Excellency’s commitments to promoting justice, equity, and fairness in our state. By allowing the exercise to proceed seamlessly without any rancour or controversy, you have demonstrated remarkable leadership in giving a sense of belonging to all,” he said.