Says geologist’s death is a national loss

From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described as a huge national loss the death of Prof Mosobalaje Olaloye Oyawoye, describing him as one of the greatest Nigerians of all time and a pride of the state.

In a condolence message yesterday, the Governor said the death of Africa’s first professor of geology is the end of a great era in academic accomplishments, dedication to community service, and statesmanship.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the Olofa of Offa Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, the Olofa-In-Council, the Muslim community in Kwara State for whom he was the Baba Adini, and the Oyawoyes on this sad development. Prof. Oyawoye was in a class of his own in philanthropy, academic accomplishments, community service, leadership, and support for national development. He was one of the last men standing, and his death represents a huge void in everything he represented for Offa people, Kwara State, and Nigeria,” the Governor said.

“We find comfort in his fine legacies as the father of Geology in Africa, a powerful Crown Prince of Offa, and a statesman who wielded so much influence and deployed the same for the public good. We beseech Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus, and keep his family on the right path.”

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, says Africa has lost one of her rare gems in Professor Jamiu Mosobalaje Oyawoye CON, the crown prince of Offa kingdom who transited to the great beyond today Monday 22nd of May at the age of 96.

Danladi-Salihu in a condolence message identified late Professor Oyawoye as Africa’s priciest asset whose great exploits and positive impacts in the fields of geology, banking, social works, philanthropy, and religious activities would remain evergreen And reference points for many years to come.

The Speaker condoled the immediate family of Oyawoye, the Olofa of Offa, Kwarans, and the academic world and prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the prince and admit him into Aljanat Fridaos.

” I am sad to hear about the passing of our father and Africa’s first professor of geology. It is a great loss for not only the academic community but also the entire continent. His contributions to the field of geology and other endeavours he ventured into have been immense and his legacies will live on for generations to come”

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the Oyawoye family, the Olofa of Offa Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, friends, colleagues, and students, may we all find strength and comfort during this difficult time, and may the memory of Baba Oyawoye’s life and achievements be a source of inspiration and motivation to us all. Rest in peace, Professor Jamiu Mosobalaje Oyawoye CON, and thank you for your invaluable contributions to the advancement of knowledge in Africa and beyond”

In his condolence message, Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has mourned over the death of Professor Jamiu Mosobalaje Oyawoye who died on Monday at the age of 95.

The Emir described the late Oyawoye, the Doyen of Geology in Africa, as a God-fearing scholar who lived his life with full commitment and dedication to the propagation of Islam.

This is contained in a condolence message issued by the Emir’s spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, quoting the Emir to have said:

“Inna lillahi Waina Ilaihi Rojihhun,_ it is with total submission to the will of Almighty Allah that I heard the news of the passing of elder statesman and Baba Adini of Kwara State, Professor Jamiu Mosobalaje Oyawoye.

He was a kind-hearted and loving man of integrity and a father to all and sundry. The late don raised the bar and promoted the images of Offa community, Kwara State and Nigeria at large with outstanding scholarship and reliable mentoring of generations.”

On behalf of the entire members of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari commiserated with the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, the government and people of Kwara State over the demise of the academic Icon stressing that “his death is a great loss to humanity.”

The monarch also condoled with the families of the deceased, immediate and extended, praying God to give them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“May Almighty forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and admit him into Al-Janatul Firdaos,” the emir added.