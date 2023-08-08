From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, presented 32 brand new patrol vehicles and 160 motorcycles to support the movement of security personnel, as the government steps up collaborations to improve safety in the hinterlands.

The governor also presented three patrol vehicles to Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority (KWARTMA), to improve their operations.

“Today is another day in our efforts to strengthen security across the state. Each of the 16 local governments is getting two vehicles and 10 motorcycles each,” the governor said at the Government House Ilorin.

“The local council authorities are to work closely with all the stakeholders, including traditional rulers within their areas, and make sure that they have serious engagements with security agencies. The security agencies cannot do it alone. They need our support to make sure that our communities are safe. This is why we are making sure that they have the right mobility to do that. We urge them to put it to good use,” he added.

Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, commended the governor for the initiative, which he said would help to bolster security in every part of the state.

“With what we saw here today, the job of the security networks across the 24 constituencies has been made easier. With this, security will be greatly improved in all the 16 local government areas. This shows, again, that His Excellency means well for the state. He has played his own role, and I plead that those in charge should make good use of it.

This will bring positive development to the state,” he said. Kwara State Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and Ifelodun Local Government Chairman, Jide Ashonibare, lauded the distribution of the vehicles, which he said would go a long way to strengthen local security architecture in the state.

“We are grateful to Your Excellency for this great step. We will make sure that they are put to proper use to strengthen security in our respective areas,” Ashonibare said.

KWARTMA Chief Executive Officer, Akeem Adegboye, received the vehicles on behalf of the body and thanked the governor for the gesture.