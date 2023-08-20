From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has assured Corps Members of their welfare and premium security in the state.

The governor gave these assurance on at the weekend during the 2023 batch B Stream 2 swearing ceremony at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Yikpata in Edu Local Government Area.

Speaking through the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Kayode Alabi, the Governor assured “the continued support of the government to the welfare and security of Corps Members currently serving and the newly deployed to the state for their National Service”

He also expressed his confidence in government resolves to profile solution to present economy downturn.

According to him, “Government is aware of the on going hardship and various complaints. I wish to assure you that , efforts are on the top gear to address all hitches and further repositioned for a better, stronger and best reliable economy growth ”

He charged the Corps Members to be purposeful in their various engagement. He explained further that youths are the bedrock of all society, noting that the difference between and developed and developing society are embedded in their youths.

He advised them to invest their national service in productive endeavours that will enhance the development of the country.

Earlier, the state Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps Kwara state, Mr. Onifade Olaoluwa Joshua, in his introductory address, appreciated the governor for his generous support for the scheme.

He also appealed to the stakeholders for more support and further enjoined them to make their presence felt in the camp by erecting structures and projects which would be name after them.

The oath of allegiance was administered on the Corps Members by the Kwara state chief judge who was represented by Justice T.S Umar.