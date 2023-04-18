From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The new Customs Area Controller, Kwara Command, Comptroller Kehinde Ilesanmi, has advocated synergy among security personnel in Kwara State. He made the call at different times when he was on courtesy visit to some heads of security agencies in the State.

Comptroller Ilesanmi who was in company of some members of his management team to 22 Armored Brigade, 303 Medium Airlift Group, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Correctional Service, EFCC Zonal Command, Ilorin among others stated that he was on courtesy visit in order to strengthen the existing synergy between Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies in the state. According to him, this will in no small way help in checking smuggling of illegal goods into the country.

He stressed that the job of all security agencies is one, which is maintaining security in order to ensure peace and order for the protection of lives. He added that such cannot be achieved without cooperation and understanding among the personnel of various agencies.

Compt Ilesanmi reiterated that Kwara land border is still closed as directed by the Federal Government, and that he will implement the directives to the latter. Though Kwara land borders is very porous, but with the cooperation and collaboration of all security agencies and good citizens of the state, strong signal will be sent to evaders of duty and smugglers of prohibited items that it is not business as usual.

The CAC while pledging the readiness of his officers and men to render support where and when necessary, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception he received from all the agencies he visited.

In their various responses, the heads of the security agencies in the State assured the CAC of their unwavering support throughout his stay in Kwara State and prayed that the existing relationship between the NCS and all security agencies would be sustained for the overall benefit of the country.