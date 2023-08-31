Kwara Government, yesterday, flagged off distribution of rice palliatives to the most vulnerable persons, saying it will share at least 250,000 10kg bags in the first phase.

The governmentsaid it adopted a non-partisanship, fairness and equity approach in distributing the palliative.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Aug. 22 inaugurated a 12-man committee to coordinate the distribution of the palliatives purchased with the N2 billion so far received from the Federal Government.

The governor, who was represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Yakub Salihu, said the palliatives are only a show of empathy with the people as more sustainable initiatives would be implemented in phases.

According to him, this is only a fraction of what we have done to identify with the people at this very critical moment of our national life.

“Palliatives are a stop-gap measure to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on the most vulnerable among us.

“Today, we are flagging off the distribution of the first consignments of rice we purchased with the N2 billion so far received from the Federal Government.

“We are distributing at least 250,000 10kg bags of rice in this phase. Beneficiaries will be identified on a nonpartisan basis by the committee of eminent Kwarans.

“This committee has continued to consult with different blocs of our communities as well as evidence-based registers of vulnerable people domiciled with key agencies of government, such as the health insurance, primary healthcare agencies and the World Bank.

“We are a resilient people. I have no doubt that we will emerge from this tough situation much better and stronger as a nation.

“On that note, I have the honour to flag off the distribution of these palliative.

“I urge our people to trust the committee to do justice to the assignment, bearing in mind that the whole essence of this modest effort is to show concern to the plight of the people, especially the most vulnerable among us,” he said.

The event was attended by members of palliative committee and beneficiaries of the first batch, including representatives of Persons Living with Disabilities; WOWICAN; marketmen and women group.

Others are the Hausa, Igbo and South-south communities; Youth Council; NANS; Youth CAN; Orphanage; NUT; NUJ; TUC, FOMWAN; Non-indigenes community; NURTW; NLC and Artisan groups.

The committee Chairperson, CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, said the flag-off marked the beginning of the exercise, which would see the palliatives being taken to all the 16 local government areas after agreeing the modalities with all the stakeholders and interest groups.

Adelesi explained that the exercise targets as many vulnerable persons as possible, promising to deploy multidimensional and all-encompassing leadership acumen in making sure that the palliative items get to the targeted vulnerable across the three senatorial districts of the state.

In their separate responses, representatives of Persons with Disabilities, Mr Alfred Oluwole, said: “We know the cost of a bag of rice in the market today. So, we thank the federal and the state governments for this initiative.”

The representative of FOMWAN, Hajia Bilqees Oladimeji, appreciated the uniqueness of the governor for his passion in improving the welfare of the citizenry.

On his part, the state representative of Artisans Congress, Alhaji Jimoh Adeshina, also applauded AbdulRazaq for this initiative aimed at cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy.