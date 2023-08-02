From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday morning invaded the farms of a former Senator representing Kwara South in the National Assembly, Simeon Suleiman Ajibola, and killed the farms’ supervisor, Biodun Ajibola.

The deceased was said to be a relative of the erstwhile legislator.

It was gathered that Ajibola was murdered in cold blood while trying to resist the hoodlums’ attempt to kidnap him in the farms located in Isapa, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The men of the underworld were said to have stormed the farms around 8am.

A family source told Daily SUN yesterday that the kidnappers’ move to whisk away one Felix Segun Adeleye, who is the driver attached to the supervisor of the farms, failed after they sighted some motorcyclists coming to their direction.

The source explained that the kidnappers abandoned the driver, who had been injured in his leg and pursued the motorcyclists.

It was however not cleared whether the hoodlums eventually abducted the motorcyclists after giving them a hot chase.

The source said, “Thank God that Senator Simeon Ajibola was not around. Perhaps their intention was to take him away. But the supervisor in charge of the farms was not lucky as he was killed when the kidnappers invaded the farms.

“Senator Ajibola’s driver attached to the late supervisor was wounded and he is currently in the hospital in Ilorin receiving treatment”.

When asked how sure he was that the gunmen were kidnappers, the source said, “The driver told me that they attempted to take him away after killing the supervisor of the farms. But that they abandoned him when they saw some motorcyclists and faced them”.

Daily SUN was informed that the incident was reported at Osi Police Divisional Headquarters in Ekiti Local Government Area, after which the remains of Ajibola were evacuated.

Spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation, saying that the corpse had been evacuated from the scene.

He said the policemen were on the trail of the hoodlums.