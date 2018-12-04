The Africities summit is a gathering of leaders of local authorities who enunciate ideas on how to use the third tier of government to change Africa…

Chukwudi Enekwechi

It is an emerging trend for local government authorities in Nigeria to assume the proactive role of promoting Nigeria at international fora, unlike in the past when their role was mainly limited to their localities, not by design but perhaps lack of vision. At the recently concluded Africities summit 2018 which held at Marrakesh, Morocco from November 20th to 24th, the duo of Kwali Area Council Chairman, Honourable Joseph Shazin and treasurer, Alhaji Abdullahi Sidi Alli made an impressive outing by showcasing the numerous human and material potentials of Kwali Area council and Nigeria as a whole.

The summit which is designed to give voice to local authorities across Africa had in attendance about 8300 participants who represented seventy seven countries including fifty three African countries. The international summit was also boosted with the attendance of three thousand elected representatives and local government officials including the chairman of Kwali Area Council of the federal capital territory, Abuja and the council treasurer, Alhaji Abdullahi Sidi Alli.

From inception twenty years ago it was anticipated that the Africities summit will be a gathering of leaders of local authorities who will enunciate ideas on how to use the third tier of government to change Africa for better. At this year’s assemblage of bright minds from across the local government authorities in Africa, the anniversary of twenty years of the Africities Summit was celebrated and highlighted with the presentation of the anthem of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG AFRICA).