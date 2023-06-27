From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The preliminary stages of the 2023 Tax Club Quiz competition (TCQC) organised by Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development for both public & private secondary schools in Kwara State have been completed.

Held across the 3 Senatorial Districts of the State and concluded on Monday 26th June 2023, the preliminary rounds had 231 schools, expressed interest in the tax competition which took place at Ilesha Baruba and Lafiagi for Kwara North, Okeya-Ipo for Kwara South and Ilorin for Kwara Central. Each District in the State has produced 6 schools, and 18 schools have emerged as overall semi-finalists.

Schools that emerged semi-finalists in Kwara North Senatorial District are Government Secondary School, Lafiagi with an 82 per cent score, Baptist Model High School, Kaiama, 78 per cent, Government Senior Secondary School, Tunga Aboki, Kaiama, 72 per cent, Unique College, Kaiama, 68 per cent, Royalseed High School, Jebba, 64 per cent, and Lafiagi Secondary School, Lafiagi scored 62 per cent.

Kwara South Senatorial District had Government Secondary School, Omu Aran, with 80 per cent, Adeola College, Offa scored 78 per cent, Iyeru Okin African Church Secondary School, Offa, 68 per cent, Oro Muslim High School, Oro, 66 per cent, UMCA Secondary School, Share, 66 per cent and Apostolic Faith Secondary School, Egosi-Ile with 66 per cent.

The preliminary rounds of the competition for participating schools in Kwara Central Senatorial District had the following schools securing their spots at the semi-final stage; Stepping Stone College, Agbabiaka Ilorin, scored 82 per cent, Ilorin South Local Government Senior Secondary School, Oke-Adini, Ilorin scored 74 per cent, and Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, Asa Dam, Ilorin, scored 74 per cent.

Other schools that qualified for the semi-final stage from Kwara Central are Muslim Model Secondary School, Idi-Ori, Ilorin, with 72 per cent, Government Day Senior Secondary School, Gaa-Akanbi, Ilorin, 66 per cent and Roemichs International School, Offa Garage, Ilorin, had 60 per cent; all clinching their spots to join their counterparts from Kwara South and North at the grand finale.

While congratulating all the semi-finalists across the State, the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service announces the end of the preliminary rounds for the year 2023 and preparations for the semi-final and grand finale stages of the competition which hold the same day, on 2nd November 2023, which all 18 schools that qualified at the preliminaries, will compete for the grand prize of N2,500.000.00.