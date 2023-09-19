From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese and Founder of The Kukah Centre, Matthew Kukah, has won the 2023 Mundo Negro Fraternity Award.

Executive Director, The Kukah Centre, Atta Barkindo, in a statement in Abuja, said the news was conveyed to Kukah through a letter signed by Enrique Bayo Mata, a priest of the Comboni Missionaries and director of the Madrid based Spanish Magazine, Mundo Negro.

“According to the letter, Mata said: Every year, the magazine organises the encounter with Africa during which the award is given to a chosen African personality or institution that has been characterised by their contributions to the construction of a better world and a better African continent. The letter further stated that: Our eyes have been opened to the excellent work of the Kukah Centre founded by you,” Barkindo said.

Barkindo further said the award, which carries a €10,000 cash reward will be formally presented to Kukah in Madrid on February 3, 2024.

“We at the Kukah Centre are humbled by this show of appreciation of the contributions of the founder of our centre. While we congratulate our Founder, Kukah, we sincerely thank the initiators of this award. We promise this award will spur us all to work even harder in promoting the ideals that Kukah represents to make the world a better place through the activities of the Kukah Centre,” Barkindo also said.