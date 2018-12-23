How do you feel about your daughter’s entrepreneurial skills?

She’s keen on diversifying into baby’s section. She’s been in ladies affair but now she decided to go into children’s wears. I asked her why and she said she had been seeing several young mothers traveling outside the country for shopping and she felt it was necessary to discourage this and provide a more patriotic alternative by offering them top quality made in Nigeria children’s wear. This would boost the local economy and create jobs for designers and producers of elegant children’s wear. My earnest hope and prayer is that she will succeed in this new venture because I have never seen anyone in my lineage in this kind of business but she just decided to go into it.

How long have you been in marriage?

Today is the 39th year of our marriage. I think that is in God’s hand. It’s not by my making, it is the will of Allah but I believe in God and I devote my time to God.

How have you been able to cope with the challenges in marriage?

I try to ignore what I may not like. Once these things don’t come into my home and it’s not visible to me. Even if it is, I can decide not to see it. If I decide not to see it, even if it is right on top of my nose I may decide not to see it. Whatever is happening outside my home, I don’t bother myself about it. I keep my home, and I don’t want know about anything happening outside. I devote most of my time to my God, at least four hours everyday. I have my morning devotion at 4.am to 7-8am every blessed day. I believe in God and I serve him every blessed day as I can and I do alms giving. I compel my children to do that. They must do their morning devotion at least for a minimum of one hour. They must do almsgiving at least once in a week to motherless babies homes. I encourage them to buy foodstuff; all my children do that.