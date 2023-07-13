From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Students of the Mathematics department,Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero(KSUSTA) have emerged 3rd position in a mathematics competition hosted by the Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University,Sokoto.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University,Mallam Hussaini Adamu Zuru confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to him, “Students from the Mathematic Department ,KSUSTA represented the University In SOKEZAM Mathematic Competition hosted by Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University Sokoto.

“AT the end of the competition, contingents from KSUSTA won the 3rd position. Federal Universities and States owned Universities in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States participated in the Competition”.

Zuru added that the students from the University performed very well in the competition which had participants from Sokoto,Kebbi and Zamfara States respectively.