From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A student of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero (KSUSTA,)Saidu Ibrahim Gumurawa has emerged 6th position at the National Engineering Students Project Competition for Nigeria Universities.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University,Mallam Hussaini Adamu Zuru confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero has emerged and won the 6th position during the National Engineering Students Project Competition among Nigerian Universities.

“KSUSTA student from the Faculty of Engineering, Saidu Ibrahim Gumburawa participated and represented the University during the competition which took place in Abuja. His project was on the Construction of DC Source (Solar) Industrial Blending Machine”.

Zuru noted that a number of Nigerian Universities participated in the competition under the coordination of Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology of Nigerian Universities (CODET),where the student of the institution won 6th position.