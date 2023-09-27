From Desmond Mgboh Kano

Kano State Agro-pastoral Development Project, KSADP, has awarded contracts worth N600, 366, 356. 56, for the improvement of Dawanau International Grains market, in Kano, the largest grains market in West Africa.

KSADP, funded by Islamic Development Bank and the lives and Livelihood Funds is to construct a four kilometre road, a four kilometre drainage as well as street lights in the market at the cost of N508, 112, 771.85.

Contract for other infrastructures including three blocks of lavatory, Mosque, Police outpost, offices and conference room was awardedat the cost of N92, 253, 584.71.

All the projects will be completed within 12 months from the date of site possession.

Shortly after signing the contracts, KSADP State Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad explained that “The projects were intended to improve the standard of the market in view of its contribution to the economy of the state”.

“Upgrading its infrastructure makes doing business easier and attracts more internally generated revenue. It is also envisaged that with the enhanced status of the market more jobs will be created”, he emphasized.

Ibrahim added “Although traders in the market will face some inconveniences during the projects execution, it is expected that the traders will be patient and cooperate with the contractors to ensure smooth execution of the works”.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Kano state Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, KNARDA, Faruk Kurawa stated that the state government was deeply interested in the market and would strictly monitor the projects to ensure value for money.

The Chairman of the the Dawanau Market Association, Muntaqa Sani and representatives of commodity associations thanked the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihood Funds for investing enormously in the transformation of the market.