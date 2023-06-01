US-based Nigerian owned automobile dealer company, Nwaguatahihia Motors Limited, has unveiled its newly appointed brand ambassadors.

The ambassadors are veteran actor and lawyer, Kanayo O. Kanayo famously known as K.O.K; highlife musician, Dons Ifeanyi Frank popularly known as Anyidons; On-Air-Personality, Okoh Emmanuel Onyeka aka Okwuluora Ndi Igbo; actor/comedian, Moses Anayor Usulor aka Lord Zeus, and Okafor Ifeanyichukwu.

The unveiling of the ambassadors, which took place last Friday at Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, came as part of the company’s efforts to carve a place for itself in the nation’s automobile sector.

In a speech read on his behalf at the contract signing ceremony by Mrs. Mercy Okonkwo, the President/CEO, Nwaguatiahihia Motors, Evang. Kingsley Okechukwu Chukwukeme called on the ambassadors to see the business as a ‘family project’ and thus put in their best for the success and growth of the company.

Chukwukeme revealed that it wasn’t easy selecting the ambassadors, as the company does not compromise standards when it comes to integrity and business ethics.

“This company started operation in 2011. Till date, we do not have anyone or group accusing us of fraud or not meeting up with agreements. Although, government policies in Nigeria and America can affect one or two operations, the company always makes it a point to either apologise to our clients or offer compensation when the need arises.

“As we sign this document today, let us also have it at the back of our minds that the company has been supporting some of us in different ways. We will not change. We plead with you all to see this as a family project and put in your best,” he stated.

Also commenting on the choice of ambassadors, Barrister Ifeanyi Eziagamba, Head, Legal Department, Nwaguatahihia Motors, said the company went for the best in terms of character and integrity. He added that their areas of operation in Nigeria would include Abuja, Lagos and the southeast.

In his remarks, Kanayo O. Kanayo, on behalf of other ambassadors, expressed his gratitude to the company for making them brand ambassadors.

“Our mandate is to help the company grow its status. As the company grows, we grow and the society grows as well. It is a two to three-year contract and we look forward to working with this company. We believe that after the first year, we should have made a good mark in that regard,” he quipped.