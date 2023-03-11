From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Youths across the 21 Local government areas of Kogi state on Friday staged a peaceful street walk in support of the governorship aspiration of Mr David Banji jimoh who they described as ” the most competent and qualified candidate among the contestants”

The youths in various placards moved in a motorcade from the Ganaja junction lokoja to IBB way and to other major streets in the state capital calling on the major stakeholders in the state to zone the governorship seat to Kogi west senatorial district and narrowing it down to Banji Jimoh who they said is intellectually mobile and fit like a fiddle for the plum job.

The group under the umbrella of ‘Kogi youths unite for Banji Jimoh’ had various placards some of which read: ‘Banji jimoh is the choice of Kogi youths’ , Banji jimoh is the delight of Kogi youths’ ‘Banji jimoh is the one that can salvage our state’, ‘ On Banji Jimoh’s mandate we stand’ and many more.

Speaking to newsmen, the spoke man of the group Comrade Saliu Jatto said the youths had made discrete investigations about all those who have so far collected governorship form and discovered that Banji jimoh, a reputable banker is shoulder high than all of them

In his words” We the youths of the 21 local government areas of Kogi state have held series of meetings where we did critical scrutiny of those that are likely to succeed governor Yahaya Bello and we have found out that out of all the aspirants Mr Banji jimoh stands shoulder high above all of them

” Not only that, Banji jimoh is a young man full of zeal and energy who has made the state proud in the banking industry having risen to the pinnacle of his profession, he has given employment opportunities to the youths and has been given scholarship awards to several students in the last 10 years

“As a private sector man, if given the opportunity, he will manage the resources of the state effectively harnessing the varied natural resources together with capable manpower that will usher in Kogi state to a new dawn

” Among the aspirants, Banji jimoh is also seen as not controversial like others, he is intelligent, focused, a goal getter, a man highly discipline with native intelligence and loved by both old and young, infact he is the bridge builder between the old and young ” he added