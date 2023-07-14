From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Kogi Youth under the auspices of the Kogi Associated Youth Network on Friday hailed the federal high Court ruling directing security agents to provide maximum security to the Kogi Social Democratic Party Guber candidate, Murtala Ajaka.

The group led by Victor Idajili in a statement on Friday said the order was timely and advised it immediate compliance by the relevant agents.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Thursday ordered security agencies in the country to provide maximum protection for Ajaka.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo issued the order while delivering a ruling in an ex-parte application made before him by the governorship flag bearer.

The security agencies which were given the order include the Defence Headquarters, army, navy, DSS, and the Police. They are to guarantee the safety of the SDP candidate pending the hearing of a suit filed before the court.

The order was sequel to the ex-parte application dated and filed on July 11 which sought a restraining order against the security agencies from arresting, inviting, detaining or threatening the applicant’s life and property pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

In a statement on Friday, the group assured the governorship. candidate of SDP that the Kogi youth are solidly behind Ajala in his bid to reclaim the state from a greedy leader.