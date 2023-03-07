From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Hundreds of workers have expressed happiness as the first secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was commissioned in Kogi state. The NLC has been using a rented secretariat since over 32 years creation of the state.

In his address on the occasion the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Onuh Edoka xtrayed the struggles, pains and frustrations his administration in the last eight years encountered and thanked God that inspite of all these he was able to accomplish some durable achievements.

Among the achievements he said was the construction of a befitting state secretariat for the union which he said as said no government in power could seal in case the union decides to embark on industrial action.

The NLC Chairman noted that unlike what is reported in other states where government build a secretariat for NLC and later seals it when workers protest against any obnoxious policies of government, the new NLC secretariat in Kogi State was built by the union with little support from government.

According to him, numerous challenges were encountered during the building project, as the union got little support from stakeholders in the state.

“No government can come out and close this Secretariat if workers embark on strike. This Secretariat belongs to us. The Government offered little support in building of our Secretariat.

“We know what is happening in other states where NLC secretariat was built by the State Government, so we are careful that is why we went all out to source for funds to build NLC secretariat by ourselves with little support from Government.

He, however, used the medium to also commend the Auditor General of Local Government, Alhaji Usman Ododo, for his support in the completion of the secretariat.

Edoka appealed to Kogi workers to always support NLC towards achieving their goal in the state.

In his remarks, the National President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who was represented by the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ogwaja, commended the leadership of NLC for his remarkable achievements in the State.

Ajaero commended the unity among unions in the State, stressing, when workers unite, their struggles will not go in vain.

He called on the NLC executives to make the secretariat open and accessible to every worker in the State and urged them to always work as a team to achieve their set goals.