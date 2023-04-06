From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A Feminist advocacy group, known as Kogi Women in Politics, has added its voice to the agitation for power shift to the Western Senatorial Zone of the state as it calls on the National leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone Kogi State Governorship to the West.

The group premised its argument on principle of equity and fairness, which the group says binds the state as a United political entity in Nigerian Federation.

Convener of the advocacy group, Mrs Titi Omotola, said at a news conference in Lokoja on Thursday, that women in Kogi West support emergence of an APC Governorship candidate of Okun extraction, adding that the women movement for change is not negotiable.

“Since the creation of Kogi State, Kogi East has ruled for 16 years while at the expiration of the second term of ex-governor Yahaya Bello, Kogi Central would have ruled for eight years while Kogi West has not produced the Governorship position of the state.

“Kogi West Women in Politics pleads with the national leadership of APC to give a favourable consideration to a Kogi west person to emerge as its Governorship candidate as a just and fair political party by ensuring a seamless power shift to Kogi West which in our honest view, is the right thing for the party, which stands for inclusive governance.

The group expressed its aversion to “ethnic and political marginalization of any part of the state as urge all parts to eschew ethnic antagonism as “we move to the governorship primary this April to elect our party flag bearer in November, 2023”

The advocacy group thanks Governor Yahaya Bello for giving fair representation to the women fork in the state as more women have been appointed into key political positions at state and local government levels.

The women expressed confidence in the feminist disposition of Governor Bello’s administration to greater women representation in governance as they urge Gov. Bello to support women’s quest for peaceful power shift in the state as the governorship tussle hots up with legal firestorm.