From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, has explained why he decided to establish a third university, which he said he needed to give the people of Kogi West (Okun) a sense of belonging and ensure that prospective students study their desired courses.

Bello, who spoke at the inauguration of the Implementation Committee for the Establishment of a University in Okun Land, yesterday in Abuja, said he was not bothered by the remarks of people who have christened the initiative as ‘political’.

The governor gave the committee six weeks to come up with a name, location, sources of funding, the type of university (specialised or conventional), university law, to enable the government present it

to the National University Commission (NUC) for recognition, accreditation and approval.

He said: “This administration has brought the university you so much longed for. Some people thought it was a political statement. By the special grace of God, whatever GYB promises he fulfills.

“Whether it is political or not, nobody will be able to erase it from my record that under my leadership, I established a university in Okun land.

“I may be wrong, I may be the first governor in the north central to establish two universities at once.

“Therefore, I congratulate myself and all the members of my team. I congratulate you for making this history.

“You are going to write your name in gold. I congratulate the people of Okun land and I congratulate the people of Kogi State in general for a dream come through.

“On that note, let me assure you that by the grace of God, I will matric the first set of students in the school. I urge you to help make my own dream come through, too.”

According to him, the terms of reference included “Determination of type of university to be established whether specialize or the usual conventional university; Determination of a suitable name for the university; preparation of the following (a) Academic brief, (b) university law, (c) university masters plan.

“All these are for the presentation to the National University Commission (NUC) for the purpose of obtaining NUC’s recognition and approval.

“(4) Determination of a suitable location of the university (5) determination of a takeoff campus to allow for immediate commencement of academic activities. (6) Determination of realistic and sustainable funding sources for the university and (7) any other activities that may be required for the immediate takeoff of the university.

“Help me to realise this dream of this particular university.”

He said the members were free “to co-opt any other person that you deem fit who will add value for this particular assignment.

“You have a maximum of six weeks to give us the report. And where and when you are pressed for time you can revert to me for extension.

“That is to tell you how much you are in a hurry to quickly establish this university. We were able to establish Confluence University of Science and Technology within one year from the scratch.”

Chairman of the Committee, Professor Olu Obafemi, said the initiative was a lofty one and assured the Governor of the determination of his members of carry out a diligent job.