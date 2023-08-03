From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP), Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has congratulated the State’s Ministerial designate, Alhaji Shaibu Abubakar Audu on his nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

Shaibu, son of Late Prince Abubakar Audu who was a former governor of the state, was among the second batch of Ministerial Nominees sent to the The Senate by the President on Wednesday.

In a press statement signed by the director of communication, Faruk Adejoh and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, the youthful SDP Candidate celebrated the choice of Audu as a fulfilment of the electoral promise of President Tinubu to involve young Nigerians in his administration.

“Your nomination is a glaring testimony of the commitment of His Excellency President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to youths empowerment and political inclusiveness.”

Ajaka said given the background, experience and antecedents of Alhaji Audu the people Kogi State are indeed proud that one of their illustrious sons has been invited to add value to the development of the country.

“The task ahead is daunting, but we are convinced that you will excel, given your training and antecedents as a top-rate technocrat.

“We have no doubt that you will effectively discharge your duties to your fatherland and make Kogi State proud of your record of service,” the statement added.