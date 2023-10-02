From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) MuriSam Campaign Council for the Kogi State governorship election has congratulated Ilebaye Odiniya for winning the Big Brother Naija show.

The campaign council noted that Ilebaye’s Victory has made the people of Kogi State proud, bringing the state to the limelight in the entertainment industry.

A statement by the Director General, New Media MuriSam Campaign Council, Isaiah Davies Ijele, said the victory was a true reflection of hard work associated with Kogi State citizens.

According to the statement, “She has without doubt represented the state very well on the national stage and her competitiveness is a portrayal of the true Kogi spirit of hard work, perseverance and persistence. In a time when the state was so divided, her participation in the show made her a rallying point for all Kogites.

“This victory is a stepping stone to the top for our young queen and a lesson to all that with unity and understanding, we can achieve the Kogi state of our dreams. Congratulations Ilebaye, keep winning and making us proud.”