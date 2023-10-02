From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Labour Party in Kogi state over the weekend warned one Col Vincent Abu for allegedly parading himself as the governorship candidate of the party inspite of the federal high court judgment that upheld Adejoh Okeme as the rightful governorship candidate.

Addressing newsmen in lokoja at the Labour Party secretariat, the state publicity secretary of the party, Emmanuel Idakwo said the constant parading of Col. Abu as the candidate of the party has given much concern to the party.

In view of this, he said the party executives including all the 21 chairmen and secretaries of the party made a unanimous decision to call on security agencies in the state to call Col. Abu to respect the decision of the court and stop causing confusion in the party.

According to spoke man of the party, he said Col. Abu did not even participate in the party’s primary and wonder why he suddenly made himself the party’s candidate..

Citing a Federal High court judgement in Abuja, suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/598/2023 Which upheld the legitimate candidacy of Adejoh Okeme as the Kogi state Governorship candidate and the Supreme court judgement that has affirmed Julius Abure as the National chairman of Labour Party, he said the continue parade of Col Abu as the governorship candidate was an affront to the Court.

confusion by parading himself as Kogi State Labour Party governorship candidate, in a bid to deceive our supporter and well wishers to give him financial support.

In his words:

” This rascality must stop and security agencies should probe him at this point. We will not sit back and watch any individual disregard the judgement of the highest court in the land.

“The vision of Labour Party is to bring to an end criminality and rascality in all forms, and Barrister Adejoh Okeme has been elected by the people to champion the agenda of labour party at the ballot come November 11 2023, and move the state from consumption to a productive and prosperous state”.he said