From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Labour party in kogi state has said, contrary to rumours it’s governorship candidate , Mr Adejoh Okeme was not planning to collapse the party’s structure to the ruling party saying “it was a tall dream of the APC that is absolutely impossible”.

The party also described as ‘fake news’ the purported defections of the 21 Labour party chairmen in the state to the APC saying those who were paraded as the decampees were not members of the party.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in lokoja, the publicity secretary of the party, Emmanuel Idakwo said the APC has paraded the same set of people at three different times as defecting to it’s party saying it was a mere propaganda of the APC attempted to smear the name of the Labour party in order to score cheap political point.

The spokesman of the party said it’s candidate remains solid as the rock of Gibraltar and will never cow nor bow to any rumour to discourage him from rescuing the state from several years of underdevelopment and implored ‘the general public to ignore such wicked rumour’

The statement reads in part;”We are aware that some political parties are jittery of the rising profile and acceptability of our governorship Candidate Barrister Adejoh Okeme and that is why they often lie that either a group of Obidient movement is giving them support or members of Labour Party is decamping to their party.

“This is the only selling point of political parties in Kogi State, and this is because they know that Labour Party movement is organic and set to librate the good people of the state.

“Labour Party is focused on issues that will rescue the good people of the state, but it’s no secret that the ruling party and other opposition party try to use propaganda and fake news to deceive and distract our followers, supporters and members of labour party but we are not deterred

“Barrister Adejoh Okeme has his eyes fixed on the goal of restructuring the state and no level of propaganda will stop us from moving this state from consumption to a productive and prosperous state.

“Labour Party agenda is void of ethnicity and religious differences, and for a fact, a productive Kogi is possible and achievable with the mandate of Okeme/Hamza” the statement added.