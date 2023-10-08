From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Vice President Kashim Shettima Sunday in lokoja the Kogi state capital urged electorate not to vote for the opposition in the Nov 11th governorship election saying the APC has done well to win overwhelmingly

The vice president who made the appeal during the APC governorship campaign

flag- off said the party was the best to provide the best welfare for the state

He noted that the present administration has done well in Kogi State and deserve continuity from a reliable Candidate thanked Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for believing in the Youths, and bringing good governance to the people

According to him, it is time for electorate to decide thier fate by voting a competent, credible leader who will deliver on their campaign promises.

The Vice President further revealed that, the Federal Government is already collaborating with foreign companies towards the resuscitation Ajaokuta State Company.

He maintained that, the Federal Government is also putting measures in place towards dredging of river Niger, in a bid to attract meaningful development in Kogi State and Nigeria in general.

In his remarks, The National Chairman of APC Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the present administration has done well for the People of Kogi State hence the need for consolidation, continuity and sustainability.

” Kogi State needs a young Man who will consolidate on the good work of Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Don’t make any mistake of voting for another candidate who will not deliver for his people. What is requested of Kogi People is to vote for someone who will unite Kogi and ensure that development keeps springing up at the grassroots” he stated.

In his acceptance speech, thhe Candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) says his agenda is to unite Kogites and bring meaningful development to the people.

The Governorship Candidate who stated that, Kogi State belongs to APC, appealed to electorate should come out en-mass on election day and vote for him and his Deputy Joel Oyibo for the needed development.

According to him, Kogi should not be allowed to be govern by selfish individuals, who are coming out to divide the State and hiding under ethnic agenda.

According to him, his campaign mantra will be on sustainability for human capital development, Youths empowerment and improvement in basic infrastructure across Kogi State.

Ododo, however, appreciated his principal Alhaji Yahaya Bello for giving the youths a sense of belonging, adding that, Koji State will witness rapid development and security when the ruling party retain power in November.

While assuring that his administration will not disappoint the people of Kogi State when elected, the Governorship Candidate also vowed to deliver on the renewed hope of President Bola Ahmed Ahmed Tinubu.