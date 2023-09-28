From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state, the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Senator Dino Melaye has charged all the 21 chairmen of the party to start a comprehensive door to door campaigns so as to win the election.

Melaye gave this charge on Thursday when the newly constituted State Caretaker Committee members had an interface with all the 21 Party chairmen and some stakeholders at the party secretariat in lokoja .

He said the party can not afford to disappoint the masses who he claimed are looking on to them to rescue the state from excruciating poverty and misery which he said was caused by maladministration and insensitivity

Melaye who said unlike some political parties contesting for the Governorship in the state,PDP has a formidable structure and machinery with capable men and women who can deliver.

He urged them not to exercise any fear or be intimidated by the ruling party saying he was more than ready to serve the state selflessly with all his energy and intellect , if elected.

He therefore asked them to start campaigns from ward to ward, polling units to polling units and door to door to ensure that the electorates are mobilized to vote massively for the party at the governorship poll

The caretaker committee chairman, Senator Philip Ajuda urged all the members of the Party to go into the election with unity of purpose in winning the election assuring that the committee members was willing to carry along all the local government chairmen in all their activities.

While saying unlike other party’s candidates who are not known to the electorate, Dino Melaye, the party’s candidate is a household name in Kogi state and Nigeria which already has a magnetic appeal as a man who fights for the oppressed and the downtrodden in the society and urged them to support him massively.

Responding on behalf of the chairmen , the party chairman of Kabba – bunu local government, Mr Olajide Johnson promised to work hand in hand with the new state committee members to ensure a landslide victory for the party at the poll.