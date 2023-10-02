From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi state campaign council of the All progressive congress has called on security agencies to make the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic party , Murtala Ajaka accountable for the political violence that occured in Kotokarfi over the weekend which led to the death of an APC women with many sustaining injuries.

Addressing newsmen on Monday, the spoke man of the campaign Council , Kingsley Fanwo alleged that sdp thugs were the one that killed an APC woman leader in a political rally which held in kotonkarfi on Friday.

The SDP has also alleged that it was the APC thugs who had invaded it’s rally with guns and dangerous weapons and shot sporadically to disperse the crowd of it’s supporters.

However, Fanwo while addressing the press said:

“We have invited you today to brief you of certain

developments as we race to November 11, 2023.

“Chief among them was the gruesome murder of an unarmed woman at Kotonkarfe by people suspected to be the armed thugs of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Alh. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka.

“While we commiserate with the family and the entire people of Kotonkarfe; we call on security agencies to ensure that those who threatened to kill and went ahead to kill have undoubtedly declared war on the Nigerian state, whose responsibility it is to protect the poor woman who was killed by bullets from the barrels of the SDP riffles.

“The rally was a satanic ambush on the peace-loving people of Kotonkarfe, leaving in its wake, the blood of an innocent woman whose only sin was belonging to the AIl Progressives Congress.

“We call on the supporters of our party to remain calm as security agencies are trusted to ensure that killers don’t walk freely without consequences. The Kogi State APC Campaign Council will await the full reports of the security agencies.

“Elections are won on the ballot and not via the bullet. Even in the face of glaring provocation, our party and our campaign will remain peaceful and play according to the rules of the game.

“The unguarded, inflammatory and acidic statements of the SDP candidate, Alh. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka on national television have not gone unnoticed. What is of surprise to us is how he gets away after calling a whole ethnic group ‘a common enemy’

“His desperation in the face of looming humiliation at the polls has undoubtedly put him in a very dangerous corner. Only Muritala Yakubu and the thugs he moves around with think he has a chance.

“We assure you of justice. The murdered won’t die in vain. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka must pay for the blood of the innocent woman.

“In his characteristic way, the SDP candidate through his media handlers had claimed the poor woman was bearing arm. But they never showed us the arm she was bearing.

“Also, our attention has been drawn to calls by some hired guns, calling on the Director General of the Campaign Council to resign his appointment, citing divisive reasons for the call.

“No amount of ethnic parroting can distract the politically sagacious Minister of Steel Development, HM Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, from the historic task ahead. His late father, Prince Abubakar Audu, was committed to a united, prosperous and peaceful Kogi State.

“The Director General is only following his footsteps. It is obvious that the rising profile of the Minister and his unassailable inroads into the hearts of the people of Kogi State has become the nightmare of these befuddled politicians.

“0n the Supreme Court case between our Candidate and Sen. Smart Adeyemi, we have chosen not to be involved in prejudice, hence we will not make any serious comments on it. It is before a competent court of jurisdiction and they will determine whether his claims are justiciable or not.” He added