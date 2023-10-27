Ahead of the November 11 Kogi State Governorship Election, Candidate of the Action Alliance AA, Olayinka Braimoh has promised to regenerate and reposition the state for a steady and sustainable economy, if elected.

Braimoh made the promise on Thursday in continuation of his campaign to Adogo in Ajaokuta LGA of the state.

According to him, his main and cardinal

agenda was to change the trajectory of the state by replacing poverty with prosperity, noting that it’s only possible if the people aligned with the Action Alliance programs and policies.

Braimoh decried what he described as growing poverty level and unemployment despite the abundant resources, and intellectual capacity the state was endowed with.

The governorship hopeful promised to touch the lives of the people in terms of physical, social and economic services intended to change the negative narrative which has impacted and dogged the path of the state since creation.

The AA candidate also promised to provide quality and affordable education for every child in the state, positing that a well educated and empowered society can positively affect several lives and enhance the quality of infrastructure.

Braimoh promised to promote and develop the Agric sector by tapping into the opportunities for farmers and create the necessary market for their produce, and by extension grow the state economy.

Unimpressed by the unfulfilled promises of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in the state, Braimoh pledged to revive the economy of the state by tapping into the potentials of the tourism sector with a view to create more wealth for the people of the state.

He said the depressing economy of the state and the inability of successive administrations in the state to invest in the infrastructure and keep it on the pedestal of growth had become worrisome.

He said his administration will Export and exchange services for money to drive cash flow in the economy, and promised to partner with technical experts to change the trajectory of the state economy.

The governorship candidate promised to provide workable solutions to the myriads of challenges militating against the growth and development of the state, if given the opportunity on November 11.

Welcoming the candidate in Lokoja, representative of the Market Women Leader, Malama Zainab Ladidi Ibrahim said the women were impressed with the action plans of the party for the womenfolk and youths, hence resolved to massively vote for him.

At Adogo, party supporters and enthusiasts who thronged the Party Secretariat pledged to work assiduously for the victory of the party’s candidate.

The people of Geregu and its environs also trooped out in their multitudes to receive the party’s candidate, and promised to embark on door-to-door campaign as a strategy to win more support and make his victory certain.

The AA candidate was warmly received at the palace of the Ehtu of Elaite, Ajaokuta LGA by a jubilant crowd, where he received the royal blessing of HRH. Alhaji Ahmed Aminu Edogu.

When Braimoh stopped over at the palace for the blessings of the royal father, he explained that he was in the governorship race to change the trajectory of the state and bring about a paradigm shift that would cause the people to smile.

“On tourism, we intend to develop our tourism sector to booster the economy

and attract funds into the state”.

Addressing thousands of decampees at the various meetings, the party’s Flagbearer promised that if given the mandate, he would improve their standard of living and provide them job opportunities that would create wealth, and its further distribution to the people of the communities.

According to him, “the decampees from the PDP, NNPP are tired of suffering and have decided to leave darkness for light”, promising not to disappoint them if voted into power.

He advised them against selling their votes for peanuts, promising to equitably distribute the wealth across the nooks and crannies of the state.

“I have an assignment to take our people out of poverty in KOGI. My candidacy is your prayer answered. Many families can no longer send their children to school because they can’t afford it. Nobody will beg for food when we assume power from January 27 2024.

“When you chase poverty away, you empower the people to be economically and financially independent and this will engender Prosperity.