Operatives of the Kogi State Police Command attached to the Quick Response Unit (QRU) have rescued 11 persons kidnapped at a hotel in Eleite, Ajaokuta Road, Kogi State.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Akeem Yussuf, said: “It was on March 28, 2023, that the operatives of QRU led by its commander, Obafemi Ojo, swung into action through a credible intelligence. They located the kidnappers’ hideout in a forest around Zariagi-Kabba Junction.

“It was when the hoodlums sighted the police operatives that they engaged them in a gun duel. Owing to the superior firepower of the police operatives the hoodlums were forced to flee with varying degrees of injuries.

“The QRU rescued 13 kidnapped victims unhurt and recovered one AK47 magazine containing six rounds of ammunition at the scene of crime.”

He urged members of the public, particularly the adjoining communities, to be on the lookout: “They should report anybody seen with bullet wounds to the nearest security formation. We have mapped out strategies on how to go after the kidnappers.

“Police operatives arrested 10 suspected armed robbers on the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway. We combed their hideouts in the forest to make the arrest. The suspects will soon be charged to court.”