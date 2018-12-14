Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths’ organisation in Kogi State under the auspices of Kogi Defenders of Democracy has called on the Senate President Bukola Saraki to swear in now Air Marshall Isaac Alfa (rtd) as the Senator representing Kogi East at the National Assembly or the PDP would lose all elective positions in the forthcoming general election in the state.

In a press statement signed by Ameh Opaluwa and Johnson Bako, Secretary and Chairman of the organisation, respectively, it said it was a gross negation to the rule of law for the Senate president to disobey a court judgement which compelled the upper chamber to swear in Alfa who won the 2015 senatorial race.

According to the statement, Isaac Alfa, who contested and won the PDP senatorial primary with Attai Aidoko was robbed of the victory which made him to head to the court where he eventually won, but the leadership of the Senate has denied swearing him in.

“Despite securing seven out of eight court judgments so far in favour of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isaac Alfa (rtd) to represent Kogi East senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, it’s strange what the current occupant Senator Attai Aidoko is still doing in the Senate while the rightful owner of the mandate watches from the gallery.

“Senator Aidoko was not supposed to be in the Senate in the first place because the Supreme Court in its wisdom referred the case to the High court which nullified all judgments prior to that and further stated that only the High court pronouncements will determine who was the authentic senator for Kogi East.

“This means that neither Aidoko nor Alfa was recognized by the Supreme court as the senator at that time.

“However, when the High Court eventually delivered judgment, it was in favour of Alfa. “It, therefore, remained a mystery as to why Alfa was not sworn in” the statement added.

The statement said Saraki, who is a beneficiary of court judgment system that saved him from being jailed by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, could brazenly disobeyed court orders for political expediency.

“It is embarrassing and exposes Nigerians to the whole world as a laughing stock if the number three citizen can disobey court orders and subject the high institution of the Senate to ridicule for political expediency and personal circumstances” the statement added.

The group now call on the Senate president to obey the court order by swearing Alfa immediately or incur the wraths of the youths in Kogi tate as they threatened to mobilise the electorates against the PDP in the forthcoming general election.