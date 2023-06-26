From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to the Kogi State government to establish the third state-owned university three years after the second one, Confluence University of Science and Technology, was established.

The new university, Kogi State University, will be located at Kabba, Kogi State, and it’s expected to take off academic and non-academic engagements in September.

The new addition has taken the number of state-owned universities in Nigeria to 62 and 265 universities in Nigeria.

Executive Secretary, NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who presented the license to the delegation from the state led by the governor, Yahaya Bello, in Abuja, on Monday, congratulated the Kogi State government for successfully completing the requirements needed for the establishment of the university.

He assured them of maximum support from NUC and encouraged them to always approach the Commission for guidance and advice to avoid mistakes that could result in sanctions.

He said: “We are always available to guide you through the process of establishment and running of the University so that you can escape our sanctions. It’s advisable that you take advantage of the expertise in NUC to distinguish the University for local and global recognition.”

The governor, in his remarks, thanked the NUC for the support and guidance that led to the establishment of two state universities in the life of the administration.

He said he was happy to fulfil the desire of the fathers of Kogi State and by extension, the Okun people of the state, to have a university in their area that will help in providing quality education and training for the Okun people, and by extension, Kogi State.

He assured NUC and other stakeholders that the new university will be a birthplace for striking research and innovations that would herald solutions to socioeconomic, political, and manpower challenges in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

The governor, however, presented documents containing academic brief, university law, master plan and other relevant information to the NUC management for possible consideration.