From Chinwedu Obioha, Abuja

Hon Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, has praised the recent victory of Hon Olawumi Jacob in the state House of Assembly election in Mopamuro as a “force of a united people.”

Fanwo acknowledged that Jacob deserved his “resounding victory,” and he called on the people of Mopamuro Local Government Area to remain united, regardless of their political affiliations or religious divisions.

In a Special Appreciation Message to the people of Mopamuro LGA for electing the APC candidate, Fanwo said, “Our people spoke with one voice and emphatically too that Olawumi Jacob is the man they want to represent them at the State House of Assembly.”

He described Jacob as a “great communicator, a wonderful lobbyist, a humble representative and a great example of what the youth can offer in leadership positions.”

Fanwo also thanked the people of Mopamuro for conducting themselves in an organised manner during the election, saying that power truly belongs to the people. He called on the co-contestants to accept the olive branch from the All Progressives Congress, saying they will be well accommodated into the “Mopamuro Progressive Family.”

Fanwo commended the Local Government Chairman, Hon. Moses Sunday David, for his “political masterclass” that delivered even the Ward of the main oppositions to the All Progressives Congress. He also praised the State House of Assembly member, all government officials from Mopamuro both at the State and Local Government levels, as well as all party members across Mopamuro.

Finally, Fanwo commended the Executive Governor of the State, His Excellency Alh Yahaya Bello, for providing leadership and support that has distinguished Mopamuro as one of the few LGAs to deliver all the Wards to the APC. Fanwo praised Bello as an extraordinary leader who provided all the necessary support that led to this historic victory and assured him that Mopamuro would continue to be the abode of progressive politics.