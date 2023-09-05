From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Executive members of women campaign team for the Kogi State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Leke Abejide have promised to woo large supporters for the party at the forthcoming election in the State.

In a statement following their visit to the governorship hopeful and his wife, the State Public Relations Officer (PRO) Women Campaign Team/Zonal Coordinator, Kogi East, Mrs Onu Joy said women as mothers are at greater advantages to garner more supports during electioneering campaigns.

The statement said, “A hope for a better governance and rapid human and infrastructural development in Kogi State appeared on the horizon, as the Executives of The Leke/Omede Women campaign team paid a courtesy visit to Honorable Leke Abejide, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate and His Wife, Olori Esther Abejide, at their Abuja home on Sunday, September 3rd, 2023.

“The visit which was attended by the Women Executives afforded them the opportunity to present their program for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

“The General Coordinator, Chief Mrs Ebun Juel, presented the proposed program and thanked Elder Leke and his Wife for their support and recognition of women, and for giving them good attention and support towards the electioneering campaign.

“In his remarks, the governorship hopeful, Elder Leke Abejide promised to look into their proposal and to ensure that Women make up an integral part of His campaign Train and by extension, His Government, when elected into Lugard House by God’S grace, come November 11, 2023.

“Reacting to His Excellency’s promises, the Campaign Coordinator for Women, Olori Shola Gadafi, thanked the governorship candidate and His Olori for their warm reception, and prayed God to continue to bless them as they have stretched their philanthropist gesture to Women in the State.

“As mothers, we have more advantages to woo supporters and admirers to the campaign Train of the party, ADC. And we promised to work tirelessly until victory is assured.

“Present at the meeting was the Deputy governorship candidate, Dr Omede Idris”.