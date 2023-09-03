Says the women to get N500,000.00 each for the empowerment

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kogi State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has promised to empower 30,000 women in the State if elected governor during the forthcoming election.

The SDP governorship candidate popularly called Muri by his supporters and admirers said the women would get

N500,000.00 each for the empowerment.

A statement by Isaiah Davis (ID) Ijele, Director New Media Muri/Sam Campaign Council said Ajaka made the promise when he met with Ibaji people on consultation in Ibaji local government area of Kogi State.

The statement said, “Ajaka who first met traditional rulers in the LGA to seek for royal blessings was overwhelmed by the monstrous show of love by the people.

“The Kogi State wide Consultation of Team Muri/Sam turned to a carnival in Ibaji Local Government Area on the 31st of August 2023 as mammoth crowd trooped out to welcome the Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the forthcoming November 11 Kogi State Gubernatorial election, Hon. Murtala Yakub Ajaka MURI.

“The SDP candidate promised that when elected as Governor, he will empower thirty thousand (30,000) women with five hundred thousand (N500,000) each as part of his plans to reawaken economic activities in Kogi State.

“While unveiling his developmental plans for the area, Muri lamented the Infrastructural decay and high rate of poverty ravaging the LGA as a result of the leadership deficit in the State.

“He described Ibaji Local Government as one of the most blessed with natural resources. This he premised on the availability of fertile farm land, rivers, crude oil deposit and energetic men and women, capable of turning the misfortune of the area to fortune given the enabling environment to thrive and deploy the wealth of the LGA for great good.

“He also vowed to construct the road linking Ibaji-to-Idah in order to ease transportation for enhanced agricultural and economic activities in the area.

“He noted that the good people of Ibaji will not be left out since his commitment is to build a Kogi State that works for all. Alhaji Murtala Ajaka MURI pointed out that the 13% derivation for oil producing States from the Federal monthly allocation shall be judiciously deployed into making the LGA and indeed Kogi State a pride of all.

“Some of the residents described Hon. Murtala Ajaka MURI as the Angel that God has sent to lead them to the promised land after years of socio-economic hardship in the hands of the present Administration. Some could not hold their tears because according to them, it is a rare privilege to visualise the light at the end of the tunnel.”