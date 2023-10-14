From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka popularly known as Muri has stormed Kaduna, meeting with stakeholders from Kogi State resident in Kaduna as part of his campaign tradition to accord the Diaspora a sense of belonging.

Muri, had on arrival in Kaduna on Friday paid courtesy call on the Onuh (Chief) of Igala, Chief Joseph Daikwo in his Gonin-Gora residence.

He also visited the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Usman Utsaz Yunus at his Abakpa GRA residence, Kaduna.

The respective community leaders gave their royal blessings to the SDP governorship hopeful, even as he observed a Friday prayers in one of the popular Mosques in the heart of Kaduna city.

However, while addressing a mammoth crowds that received him and his campaign team at the prestigious Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS), Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka appealed to the people to go home and contribute to the smooth conduct of the election by encouraging their family members to turn up enmass to vote for him.

The governorship hopeful promised to rehabilitate children of the poor that are being used as political thugs to pepetrate all forms of political crises in the State.

He also promised to address incidences of kidnappings when elected as the State governor in November 11 election.

Muri assured them of meaningful engagements rather than using them to create man made insecurities in Kogi State.

The SDP governorship candidate noted that, “It is unfortunate that while some States are facing natural phenomenon of insecurities across the states, Kogi State facing artificial security challenges because some people are desperate to win election at all costs.

“A governor that kept campaigning against violence only in the television and on the pages of newspapers, but indulged in breeding thugs felt short of expectations.

“These are the sad trend we are going to change within a twinkle of an eye when we assumed duty by the grace of God in November.

“We have our N20 billion confiscated by the CBN, out of the N50 billion bailout, we are going to use the money to begin a wholistic reformation of local government administration, primary and Basic Education.

“You are not unaware that 90% of our

basic and secondary schools in Kogi State are in bad shape, moribund, their success are only on the pages of Television and newspapers, which we are determined to reverse if voted into power.

“There is only existence of empty ultra modern and referral hospitals scattered around Kogi , without equipments and staffs, we will reform our health sectors to avoid excusable and sudden deaths prevalent in Kogi , seven years ago.

“When our late former Kogi Governor was alive, Prince Abubakar Audu, whenever he established hospitals he created employment opportunities, like wise schools, but in Kogi today the reverse is the case. Teachers are employed fraudulently and payment was outstanding for many months, how do you expect them to survive”.

Muritala Yakubu Ajaka restated his plans to revive decayed infrastructures in the State, urging kogites to take their destinies in their own hands by ensuring that they bring him to power on the day of the election.

Meanwhile, Kaduna based community leaders of Igala, Ebira, Okun and Bassa from Kogi State mounted the podium and assured the SDP governorship candidate of their unalloyed support for him during the forthcoming election.