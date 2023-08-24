From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As the governorship election campaign hots in Kogi State, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, popularly known as Muri has promised to unite the people of the State irrespective of tribal and religious difference if voted into power during the forthcoming November election.

In a press statement by the Director General of New Media, Muri/Sam campaign council, Isaiah Davis Ijele said the mammoth supporters at the parley Muri had in Lagos with Kogi stakeholders last weekend was electrifying and deafening.

The statement said: “The Campaign Train of Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka fondly called MURI by Nigerians home and abroad, has in one week transversed strategic locations in Kogi and across the nation engaging Kogi Stakeholders and telling the people about his 7-Point Agenda and his vision for the confluence state.

“The mammoth supporters at the parley Muri had in Lagos with Kogi Stakeholders last weekend was electrifying and deafening, indeed the fear of Muri’s strides and commitment to winning the forthcoming Kogi State gubernatorial election is the beginning of wisdom. Clearly one candidate stands taller than the others in the race for the Lugaurd House, Lokoja, and the candidate is Muri.

“It was amazing energy in Lagos on Saturday the 19th of August, 2023, and even greater fervency and electricity on Sunday the 20th of August, 2023 when Muri met with the Kogi State Community and Stakeholders in Gwagwalada, FCT Abuja. To Muritala Ajaka every Kogite counts, and that commitment has grown his campaign beyond the reach of his rivals.

“This raging Tsunami in Kogi politics on Wednesday 23rd of August 2023 took the Muri Magic to Kabba Town, it was a marvelous spectacle, the sea of heads and the great outpouring of love and support left everyone in awe of the Man of the moment. Muri is manifestly loved by all because he belongs to all.

“The Ijumu people could not wait for their turn in the visitation schedule of the Muri/Sam Campaign Council, they insisted that the consultation team must not pass without a visit to the ancient town. As typical with Muri who insists that his leadership will not only be service driven but people driven.

“Muri obliged the request of the Ijumu people, and what was meant to be a meeting with Stakeholders and Youth leaders became a carnival of sorts. It was indeed a purveyor of the faith that the people have in Muri, and a pointer to the hope that his candidacy encapsulates.

“Muri is home in Kogi East, Muri is home in Kogi West and Muri is home in Kogi Central. Muri is home to Christians, Muslims and to people of other religions. Muri believes in a united and harmonious Kogi, and Muri has consistently pledged to build a peaceful, prosperous and united Kogi, to Muri the permissible minimum is a Greater and a better Kogi. And this passion of his paves the pathway to the Kogi of our collective dreams.

“As Team Muri/Sam continues to engage with Kogites at home and abroad, the promise of a greater and a better Kogi State remains unshakable.”