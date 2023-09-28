From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has assured that the result that will be announced for the Kogi State Governorship election will be a reflection of the wishes of the people of Kogi State.

The Kogi State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet gave the assurances at a one day engagement with all Media Executives in the State towards the November 11, 2023 Governorship Election, organized by the Voter Education and Publicity Department.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner assured of a free, fair and transparent 2023 election, insisting that the Commission is striving hard to change the negative narratives associated with Elections in Kogi State.

While urging political parties to campaign and debate on issues rather than making unfounded statements,he urged the media to educate and sensitize people on the need to collect their PVCs.

The REC explained that the Media has a great role to play in ensuring a free, fair, credible and transparent election, he urged the media not to do anything that would mar the process and solicited the support of the media.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner said the Commission has followed all the processes leading to a successful conduct of the Kogi State election, saying on October 12, the commission would present the official voters’ register to all the political parties contesting for the election in the state

Similarly, the Commission he pointed out will on October 14 conduct a mock election in three separate polling units in three different local government areas of the three senatorial districts to test the processes for the Kogi State Governorship election.

In his remarks, Adeiza Momohjimoh, Kogi State NUJ Chairman, assured of professionalism of working Journalists in the State before, during and after the Governorship election.

The engagement was attended by the National Commissioner of INEC, Prof. Kunle Ajayi and the Chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi

Prof kunle Ajayi urged the media to be professional in the discharge of their duties during the election and urged them to avoid any report that may cause break down of law and order

He urged the media to be mindful of the secrecy of the ballot and added that announcement of result is the exclusive preserve of the Commission.

He added too that priority attention has been made for PWDs, the elderly, nursing mothers and pregnant women during the election stressing that some polling units have been specifically mapped out for them

The National Commissioner urged the media not to interfere with the election process and refrain from anything untoward that would affect the smooth conduct of the election.

On his part the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman

stressed the need for journalists to always cross creek their reports to avoid misinformation or fake news saying the advent of the social media though has its positive impacts but has contributed to the increase of fake news.

“That is why it is fundamental that we continually and continuosly interact with the media for effective dissemination of information concerning our processes and procedures and also our plans for free, fair, credible and all-inclusive elections”he added