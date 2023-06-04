From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ahead of the Nov 11 governorship election, the Kogi State Chairman of the Nigeria Union Of Teachers, Joel Salifu Oyibo, was on Saturday unveiled as Alhaji Usman Ododo’s APC candidate running mate for the 2023 November governorship election.

This development may not be unconnected with serious criticism that greeted the earlier choice which some people termed as ‘Muslim- Muslim ticket.

Joel Oyibo is an Igala man, a Christian from Ofu local government area in the eastern senatorial district of the state.

Unveiling the Deputy Governorship Candidate, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, described the APC team for the November governorship election as a perfect and winning team.

Gov Bello at a well-attended occasion held at the Glass House, Government House, Lokoja, on Saturday described Salifu as a perfect gentleman and seasoned administrator with a grassroots appeal.

Gov Bello pointed out that the pair of Alhaji Ododo and Salifu is a good combination of what Kogi State needed to move forward

He urged the people of the State to buy into their aspiration as it will help in consolidation and all-round development.

The governor affirmed that APC is a party to beat and expressed optimism that the party will win overwhelmingly.

In his remarks, the APC State Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello said the choice of Joel was arrived at after painstaking efforts.

He described APC Flag bearers as untainted in character, having the right capacity, with competence to take the state to the next level.

The APC Governorship flagbearer, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, in his address, said that his running mate has all it takes to make the Governorship ticket solid and a winning team.

Slifu Joel who thanked Gov. Bello, the Chairman and members of the All Progressives Congress for giving him the opportunity promised to justify his nomination by adding value to the victory of the APC in the forthcoming November governorship election in Kogi State