From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship poll in Kogi State, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has screened six aspirants.

Those screened were Ukele Ali, Musa Saliu Mubarak, Abdulraham Abubakar, Oni Felix Sunday, Isah Yakubu, and Sunday Momoh.

Members of the party’s screening committee are: Dr Ajuji Ahmad (Chairman), Secretary, Prof. Shehu Usman Adamu, Maryam Bello Yasin, Ladipo Johnson, and Muhammad Auwal Musa.

In his address, Dr. Ahmad assured the aspirants that the screening process would be transparent and open, adding that nobody would be cheated out of the race.

He said: “The NNPP is an open party, a fair-minded party and we take the opportunity to not just welcome but to also assure you individually that the process is going to be very transparent, open, and objective.

“We assure each of you of fairness in our decision at the end of the day. It is not going to be our decision actually, it will be the decision of the National Working Committee.

An aspirant, Senator Adulrahman Abubakar, said the people would enjoy the dividends of democracy.

According to him, indigenes of the state should not be where they are today because of the natural resources in the state.

“The screening went well. I have contested elections in the past and I have won. By the grace of God, what has actually brought me into the contest is the pitiable situation of Kogi State.

“I think the resources available even though not surplus are enough to put things in place if well harnessed.

Another aspirant, Ukele Ali, said he would alleviate the sufferings of the people through agriculture, Information, and Communication Technology.