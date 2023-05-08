From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of Kogi State governorship election, Mubarak Saliu Musa, has emerged as the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Tanimu Idris as running mate.

National Publicity Secretary, NNPP, Agbo Major, in a statement recently, said Musa won the party’s governorship primary election in Lokoja, Kogi State which was duly monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and was issued the NNPP certificate of return.

According to him, the leadership of the party, in the quest for a better Kogi State, are all in support of Dr Musa’s candidature and have been campaigning for him and his running mate, Idris to win the poll.

“A man of enormous intellectual capacity, honour and integrity, Dr Mubarak Saliu Musa is the most credible and competent candidate for governor of Kogi State.

“NNPP dissociates itself from any other person claiming to be the party’s governorship candidate in the State, and warns the impostor to desist from his campaign of calumny forthwith or face the full weight of the law as there is no faction in our great party.

“As a grassroots political party, NNPP is strongly determined to win the Kogi State governorship poll and will not tolerate any distraction in the patriotic zeal to transform the state to a modern industrial one and deliver dividends of democracy to the long-suffering and marginalized people.

“NNPP therefore urges the good people of Kogi to vigorously support, campaign and elect Dr Mubarak as the next governor of Kogi state come November 2023,” he added.